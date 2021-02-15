Advertisement

Waddle like a penguin to stay safe on ice

Officials say you can avoid slipping by taking shorter strides and staying as flat-footed as possible
Video of Shiloh Highland area
Video of Shiloh Highland area(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Due to the slippery weather conditions, fire officials are advising residents to not only be cautious when you are driving but also when you are walking on the sidewalks.

Officials say you can avoid slipping by taking shorter strides and staying as flat-footed as possible.

Also, make sure to keep your hands free and check the ground for black ice.

Also make sure to use floor mats to dry your feet from the cold.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities arrest Rogelio Garcia and Enrique Garcia
Search warrant leads to the discovery of drugs, cash and weapons
Investigation leads to cash seizure
Police seize $12K from underground gambling business
LISD to host virtual seminar
No classes for LISD; UISD to have asynchronous day
Multiple vehicle accident on I-35
DPS names victims killed in Wednesday’s I-35 accident
File photo: City of Laredo COVID-19 vaccine drive
City to add COVID-19 appointments for elderly residents on Tuesday

Latest News

File photo
Tips to keep yourself warm during a winter outage
Vehicle pile up reported on Loop 20
Multiple vehicle pile up reported on Loop 20
Police close off roads in the area
Police close off several roads due to ice
Winter weather mix
As cold as ice!