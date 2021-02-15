Waddle like a penguin to stay safe on ice

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Due to the slippery weather conditions, fire officials are advising residents to not only be cautious when you are driving but also when you are walking on the sidewalks.

Officials say you can avoid slipping by taking shorter strides and staying as flat-footed as possible.

Also, make sure to keep your hands free and check the ground for black ice.

Also make sure to use floor mats to dry your feet from the cold.



