AEP waiting on greenlight from ERCOT to restore services

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Over twenty thousand residents are without power in the Laredo-Webb County area, that’s according to the AEP website.

As of last night, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) instructed AEP and other electric utilities to increase the number of service interruptions in addition to the existing interruptions that started on Monday morning.

Earlier in the day, ERCOT, projected that the utilities would be given the green light on Tuesday to begin full restoration of service.

AEP Texas is preparing to restore services as soon as it receives the order from ERCOT Circuit loading.

Tony Arce with AEP says they are working with the state to plan restoration; however, no time frame has been given.

Keep in mind, it’s not just Laredo, all of Texas is currently facing these same issues.

During this time conserving energy is critical in the restoration process.

Some tips to conserve your energy are keeping your windows closed.

It’s also recommended to not using any major appliances during the day since they use a lot of energy and are extremely stressful on the state grid.

and finally keeping your thermostat at 68 degrees.

Once local utilities are allowed to restore service, officials are asking residents who are without power to turn off the thermostat and unplug any appliances, to avoid another potential outage.

You should make sure to check on your elderly residents who live alone.

