Advertisement

Bethany House adds emergency beds

Local shelters are doing what they can by expanding their normal capacity.
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Local shelters are doing what they can by expanding their normal capacity.

Bethany House of Laredo has added emergency beds to its lobby, dining room, and meeting rooms.

Before entering the shelter, they have a hand washing station and will provide a blanket and face mask.

The Holding Institute is also opening up its doors for those seeking to get out of the cold. They will accept anyone regardless of their situation until capacity is reached.

Meanwhile, the Salvation Army would normally offer shelter under these circumstances, but they have been dealing with a power outage and lack of heat of their own.

They say they are working as fast as they can to be able to provide shelter to those in need.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle pile up reported on Loop 20
Multiple vehicle pile up reported on Loop 20
Police close off roads in the area
Police close off several roads due to ice
City of Laredo trash services
City address weather related issues
Power outage reported around town
Emergency controlled outages to occur on Monday and Tuesday
Authorities arrest Rogelio Garcia and Enrique Garcia
Search warrant leads to the discovery of drugs, cash and weapons

Latest News

File photo
El Metro to resume regular schedule on Tuesday
File photo
Webb County office hours
Road conditions update
Updates on current road conditions due to severe weather
Power outage reported around town
Emergency controlled outages to occur on Monday and Tuesday