Bethany House adds emergency beds

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Local shelters are doing what they can by expanding their normal capacity.

Bethany House of Laredo has added emergency beds to its lobby, dining room, and meeting rooms.

Before entering the shelter, they have a hand washing station and will provide a blanket and face mask.

The Holding Institute is also opening up its doors for those seeking to get out of the cold. They will accept anyone regardless of their situation until capacity is reached.

Meanwhile, the Salvation Army would normally offer shelter under these circumstances, but they have been dealing with a power outage and lack of heat of their own.

They say they are working as fast as they can to be able to provide shelter to those in need.

