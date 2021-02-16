Advertisement

Biden administration increasing vaccine supplies

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s administration is increasing coronavirus vaccine supplies sent to states to 13.5 million doses per week.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says that represents a 57% increase from when Biden took office nearly a month ago on Jan. 20.

Psaki also says the administration is doubling, to 2 million doses per week, the amount of vaccine being sent to pharmacies across the country as part of a program to extend access into neighborhoods.

Jeff Zients, Biden’s coronavirus coordinator, made the announcements during a regular White House call with governors on Tuesday.

Psaki says the administration is monitoring severe weather across parts of the country that has forced some vaccination centers to close temporarily, and that could jeopardize the viability of the vaccines.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage reported around town
Emergency controlled outages to occur on Monday and Tuesday
Vehicle pile up reported on Loop 20
Multiple vehicle pile up reported on Loop 20
File photo
Water outage reported in south Laredo
City of Laredo trash services
City address weather related issues
Police close off roads in the area
Police close off several roads due to ice

Latest News

Gov. Greg Abbott laid out his legislative priorities on Monday. In an interview with The Texas...
Governor Abbott orders investigation on ERCOT
Biden admin's push for COVID relief
Biden admin's push for COVID relief
Members of the National Guard help motorists check in at a federally-run COVID-19 vaccination...
FEMA opens mass vaccine sites as bad weather hampers efforts
Snowplows work to clear the road during a winter storm on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma...
Winter storm keeps nation in deep freeze, claims more lives
File photo: Blanket drive
Send some warmth by donating a blanket