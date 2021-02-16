City offices closed due to power and water issues

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Due to the ongoing power and water issues, most of the city offices are closed to the public.

The City of Laredo sent out a statement that due to these issues they have closed several local offices.

Staff is currently working to resume all emergency services as soon as possible.

They say that you can still message them through social media or 311.

