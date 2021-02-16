Advertisement

City offices closed due to power and water issues

Staff is currently working to resume all emergency services as soon as possible.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Due to the ongoing power and water issues, most of the city offices are closed to the public.

The City of Laredo sent out a statement that due to these issues they have closed several local offices.

They say that you can still message them through social media or 311.

