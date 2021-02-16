Advertisement

City pushes back COVID-19 appointment scheduling

The city’s website and call center will start scheduling appointments at 8 a.m. via VaccinateLaredo.com or 311.
File photo: City of Laredo vaccine drive
File photo: City of Laredo vaccine drive(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Due to the weather conditions, the city has decided to postpone the opening of its covid-19 appointment system.

Initially, the city was supposed to open its online portal and call system on Tuesday; however, due to other issues pertaining to the weather, the city has decided to hold off until Wednesday.

Once again, the appointment system will go live at 8 a.m.

Residents looking to schedule an appointment can go to www.Vaccinatelaredo.Com or call 311.

The appointments will take place on Thursday; however, keep in mind, this will only be open for residents 65 years of age or older.

