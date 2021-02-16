City pushes back COVID-19 appointment scheduling
The city’s website and call center will start scheduling appointments at 8 a.m. via VaccinateLaredo.com or 311.
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Due to the weather conditions, the city has decided to postpone the opening of its covid-19 appointment system.
Initially, the city was supposed to open its online portal and call system on Tuesday; however, due to other issues pertaining to the weather, the city has decided to hold off until Wednesday.
Once again, the appointment system will go live at 8 a.m.
Residents looking to schedule an appointment can go to www.Vaccinatelaredo.Com or call 311.
The appointments will take place on Thursday; however, keep in mind, this will only be open for residents 65 years of age or older.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.