Advertisement

Comet fragment may have killed off dinosaurs, study says

FILE - A model of a monstrous, bone-crushing Tyrannosaurus rex sits on display in the main room...
FILE - A model of a monstrous, bone-crushing Tyrannosaurus rex sits on display in the main room of the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science in Albuquerque, N.M., on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017.(AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new theory says a comet could be to blame for killing off the dinosaurs.

For the past few decades, most experts have said an asteroid was the culprit, but researchers at the Center for Astrophysics in Cambridge, Massachusetts, have another theory.

According to their findings, it’s possible an icy comet flew too close to the sun, sending a fragment crashing down to Earth and bringing an end to the dinosaurs.

The idea, however, is already drawing some skepticism, with one Colorado-based scientist saying the research has “several intrinsic problems.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage reported around town
Emergency controlled outages to occur on Monday and Tuesday
Vehicle pile up reported on Loop 20
Multiple vehicle pile up reported on Loop 20
File photo
Water outage reported in south Laredo
City of Laredo trash services
City address weather related issues
Police close off roads in the area
Police close off several roads due to ice

Latest News

A disaster declaration has already been declared for all 254 counties as state officials beg...
Governor Abbott orders investigation on ERCOT
Biden admin's push for COVID relief
Biden admin's push for COVID relief
Members of the National Guard help motorists check in at a federally-run COVID-19 vaccination...
FEMA opens mass vaccine sites as bad weather hampers efforts
Snowplows work to clear the road during a winter storm on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma...
Winter storm keeps nation in deep freeze, claims more lives
File photo: Blanket drive
Send some warmth by donating a blanket