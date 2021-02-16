Advertisement

COVID-19 prompts changes to Ash Wednesday ritual

Instead of applying the ashes on the forehead, the priest will sprinkle the ashes on the head
File photo: Child receives ash
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -While Fat Tuesday is underway, Ash Wednesday is tomorrow, one of the most important holy days in the liturgical calendar.

The day marks the start of the Lent season, a season of fasting and prayer with the ashes.

While the event brings hundreds of parishioners to local churches, things might be a little different this year.

Normally the priest applies the ashes to the person’s forehead but this year due to coronavirus concerns, they have decided to sprinkle the ashes on the person’s head instead.

Father Joe Cadena from Christ the King Church says that the diocese understands the health concerns that some may have.

Father Caden says the church will be practicing all of the CDC guidelines which include, social distancing, hand sanitizing, and only allowing a certain amount of people at a time.

Local churches are still open to the public for mass; however, if Catholics do not feel safe, they can attend virtual mass and pray from home.

For more information on mass times, you can check their respective websites or social media pages.

