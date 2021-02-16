Advertisement

El Metro to resume regular schedule on Tuesday

For those who rely on El Metro, even though they stopped providing bus services early on Monday, on Tuesday they will resume with their regular hours.
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For those who rely on El Metro, even though they stopped providing bus services early on Monday, on Tuesday they will resume with their regular hours.

Bus schedules can be found on elmetrotransit.com, for more information, you can call 956-795-2288.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle pile up reported on Loop 20
Multiple vehicle pile up reported on Loop 20
Police close off roads in the area
Police close off several roads due to ice
City of Laredo trash services
City address weather related issues
Power outage reported around town
Emergency controlled outages to occur on Monday and Tuesday
Authorities arrest Rogelio Garcia and Enrique Garcia
Search warrant leads to the discovery of drugs, cash and weapons

Latest News

File photo
Webb County office hours
File photo
Bethany House adds emergency beds
Road conditions update
Updates on current road conditions due to severe weather
Power outage reported around town
Emergency controlled outages to occur on Monday and Tuesday