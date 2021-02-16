El Metro to resume regular schedule on Tuesday
For those who rely on El Metro, even though they stopped providing bus services early on Monday, on Tuesday they will resume with their regular hours.
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Bus schedules can be found on elmetrotransit.com, for more information, you can call 956-795-2288.
