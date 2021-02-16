Advertisement

Electrical heater shorts out, causes smoke inside home

File photo: Laredo Fire Department
File photo: Laredo Fire Department(KGNS)
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating an incident in south Laredo that happened on Monday morning.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived at the 2500 block of Cross and saw smoke coming from the home.

After a thorough investigation, they found that an electrical heater that had shorted out.

The house was ventilated and fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Fire officials urge residents about the dangers when using gas stoves or heaters to warm up the house.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage reported around town
Emergency controlled outages to occur on Monday and Tuesday
Vehicle pile up reported on Loop 20
Multiple vehicle pile up reported on Loop 20
File photo
Water outage reported in south Laredo
City of Laredo trash services
City address weather related issues
Police close off roads in the area
Police close off several roads due to ice

Latest News

File photo
City offices closed due to power and water issues
South Texas Food Bank distributes bottled water to community
Food bank distributes free bottled water to local residents
Power outage reported around town
AEP waiting on greenlight from ERCOT to restore services
File photo: First day of school for LISD
UISD cancels classes due to power issues