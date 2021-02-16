Electrical heater shorts out, causes smoke inside home

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating an incident in south Laredo that happened on Monday morning.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived at the 2500 block of Cross and saw smoke coming from the home.

After a thorough investigation, they found that an electrical heater that had shorted out.

The house was ventilated and fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Fire officials urge residents about the dangers when using gas stoves or heaters to warm up the house.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.