Advertisement

Food bank distributes free bottled water to local residents

The South Texas Food Bank is helping families who are experiencing water issues
South Texas Food Bank distributes bottled water to community
South Texas Food Bank distributes bottled water to community(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local food bank is providing free bottled water to residents who are experiencing water issues.

On Tuesday at around 10:30 a.m. many cars lined up at Nixon High School to take advantage of the South Texas Food Bank’s efforts.

They are still giving out free goods while supplies last.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage reported around town
Emergency controlled outages to occur on Monday and Tuesday
Vehicle pile up reported on Loop 20
Multiple vehicle pile up reported on Loop 20
File photo
Water outage reported in south Laredo
City of Laredo trash services
City address weather related issues
Police close off roads in the area
Police close off several roads due to ice

Latest News

File photo: Laredo Fire Department
Electrical heater shorts out, causes smoke inside home
File photo
City offices closed due to power and water issues
Power outage reported around town
AEP waiting on greenlight from ERCOT to restore services
File photo: First day of school for LISD
UISD cancels classes due to power issues