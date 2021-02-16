Food bank distributes free bottled water to local residents
The South Texas Food Bank is helping families who are experiencing water issues
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local food bank is providing free bottled water to residents who are experiencing water issues.
On Tuesday at around 10:30 a.m. many cars lined up at Nixon High School to take advantage of the South Texas Food Bank’s efforts.
They are still giving out free goods while supplies last.
