Go all out on Fat Tuesday!

If you plan to give something up for Lent, enjoy it while you can!
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Tuesday is the last day of revelry before Lent but in 2021, Mardi Gras won’t look like it usually does.

Parades, parties, and pageantry are typically synonymous with Fat Tuesday in places like New Orleans but this year, the big easy isn’t going big.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t still celebrate!

Don some beads and bake a traditional king cake to “Laissez les bons temps rouler”!

And if you plan to give something up for Lent, enjoy it while you can!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

