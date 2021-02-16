Governor Abbott orders investigation on ERCOT

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Texas Governor Greg Abbott is asking for an investigation into ERCOT and asking for immediate transparency.

In a statement posted on the governor’s Facebook page, Abbott stated that the Electric Reliability Council of Texas has been anything buy Reliable over the past 48 hours.

He goes on to say that far too many Texans are without power and heat for their homes as our state faces freezing conditions and severe winter weather.

Abbott says that this is unacceptable and as a result, he has, “Issued an executive order adding an emergency legislative item to review the preparations and decisions by ERCOT so we can determine what caused this problem and find a long-term solution.”

The governor says he thanks his partners in the house and senate for acting quickly on the challenge and he says he is working to enhance Texas’ electric grid to ensure the State of Texas never experiences power outages like this again.

