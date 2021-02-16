Advertisement

Laredo Municipal court closed due to water issues

All cases set to appear in court have been reset and new dates have been advised via text notifications
Laredo Municipal Court
Laredo Municipal Court(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -If you have any business to take care of with the municipal court, it may have to wait.

Due to low water pressure, the Laredo Municipal Court building will be closed to the public for the day.

All cases set to appear in court have been reset and new dates have been advised via text notifications.

If you have any information on cases, you can visit Laredomunicipalcourt.com.

The court will resume operations on Wednesday as soon as utilities are functional.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage reported around town
Emergency controlled outages to occur on Monday and Tuesday
Vehicle pile up reported on Loop 20
Multiple vehicle pile up reported on Loop 20
File photo
Water outage reported in south Laredo
City of Laredo trash services
City address weather related issues
Police close off roads in the area
Police close off several roads due to ice

Latest News

Gov. Greg Abbott laid out his legislative priorities on Monday. In an interview with The Texas...
Governor Abbott orders investigation on ERCOT
File photo: Blanket drive
Send some warmth by donating a blanket
Webb County
Webb County Utilities Office closed due to power issues
File photo: Laredo Police headquarters
Police department limits building services due to water issues