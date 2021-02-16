Laredo Municipal court closed due to water issues

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -If you have any business to take care of with the municipal court, it may have to wait.

Due to low water pressure, the Laredo Municipal Court building will be closed to the public for the day.

All cases set to appear in court have been reset and new dates have been advised via text notifications.

If you have any information on cases, you can visit Laredomunicipalcourt.com.

The court will resume operations on Wednesday as soon as utilities are functional.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.