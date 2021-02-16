Advertisement

Local man helps other veterans transition from military life

Gerardo Alvarado helps other veterans at our local mental health service facility is this week’s Hometown Hero.
By Alex Cano
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A veteran who helps other veterans at our mental health service facility is this week’s Hometown Hero.

Life after the military can be hard. For veteran Gerardo Alvarado, he knows firsthand how difficult it can be.

Now he helps other fellow veterans get the resources they need, no matter the day or time.

“One thing about being in the military is sometimes people say, ‘well, I don’t miss the military, but I miss my friends.’”

Gerardo Alvarado was just 17 when he enlisted into the military.

Stationed in Korea, Gerardo retired in 2004, but life was hard afterwards.

“It was a struggle to find jobs. I know a lot of people say if you get an honorable discharge you get a job just like that, it’s not. You still have to go through the process like everybody else. You have to apply. The first step is get the interview part, after that is step by step. It’s not as easy as people think it is.”

After going through several jobs, Gerardo decided to make another major life decision.

“I went back to school. I got my bachelors at 50. I got my bachelor’s in special ed.”

Years later he came across a job at border region behavioral health center…

“They had a veteran’s program, I applied, and I love it a lot. I manage to help veterans. Help them transitions help the families because sometimes they don’t know what’s going on.”

Gerardo’s dedication has not gone unnoticed, here are just a few words from someone who has witnessed his devotion.

“He will not rest until he accomplishes the goal of ensuring that a veteran (who has no family) receives a funeral with veterans attendees to honor his life; he will explore every agency/individual’s ability to support the need of an individual needing a medical bed before being discharged from the hospital; he will drive to an individual’s home to ensure they have food/medicine/support.”

Even on sick days, he’s only a call away.

“Few years back I had shoulder surgery and a couple of hours before surgery a veteran called me up. He needed some assistance, got him the resources he needed. Couple of hours later I’m in for surgery.”

Gerardo says he’s ready to always give a helping hand.

So if you’re a veteran who needs help, Gerardo says he’ll be waiting for your call.

He’s available at 956-740-2053.

To feature any local hometown heroes, that includes law enforcement officers, active military member or veteran, you can message us at news8team@kgns.Tv

