Major roads now open to the public

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -After more than 24 hours of freezing cold conditions, all major roads are now open to the traveling public.

During this time, the I-35 and Loop are now open; however, all flyovers and the new connector to Miens Road from Loop 20 are closed.

There are some intersections that do not have lights due to the power outage.

If you happen to come across an area without a traffic light, officers are asking drivers to treat it like a four-way stop.

Although we didn’t see any snowflakes, officials are still asking motorists to drive with caution.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.