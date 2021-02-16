Advertisement

Police department limits building services due to water issues

All 911 response services will still be available
File photo: Laredo Police headquarters
File photo: Laredo Police headquarters(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is advising residents that it will have limited building services due to water issues.

All police services and 911 responses will remain in full service as always.

However, for those needing a police report, Laredo Police are asking residents to hold off until later this week.

