Send some warmth by donating a blanket

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -If you have the chance to help someone else stay warm during these colder winter days, you can donate a blanket.

Several of Laredo’s fire stations will be taking in blanket donations until this Friday.

You can drop off the blankets at the fire station located on Guadalupe, Del Mar, or the one near Sam’s Club from eight a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can drop off your donations at a designated drop-off box at each station.

