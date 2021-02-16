Sweater Weather

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The worst is over now and we can breathe a sigh of relief in south Texas.

While thousands of residents are still without power, things will start to warm up slowly but surely in the lone star state.

On Tuesday, we’ll start our day in the 20s but no more chances of precipitation which means no more ice or snow but crews are still taking precautionary measures.

Things will warm up to a high of 46 degrees at around 1 p.m. giving us a nice and warm sunny outlook.

Now we could see a slight chance of showers as we hit the afternoon hours.

Things will drop again into the 30s, so we are still looking at some potential slippery safety hazards.

When looking at the rest of the forecast, on Wednesday we are looking to warm up to a high of 60.

Then Thursday we drop once again into the 40s and 20s during the evening hours.

On Friday things warm up to a highs in the 50s and then by Saturday and Sunday we are back in the 70s as if nothing happened.

After months of wishing for some winter-like weather, we finally got it, but we had to endure a couple of days of severe conditions.

