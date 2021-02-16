Advertisement

Taking care of your plants in the cold

If you can’t bring your larger plants inside, you can put them closer to your home or even in your garage.
Yardart Garden Center
Published: Feb. 15, 2021
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - During these extreme weather conditions, your plants are cold too!

One local plant nursery is trying to combat the problem by putting their thousands of plants into greenhouses.

Yardart Garden Center on West Del Mar Boulevard said all of their plants had some damage, but they’re fortunate that it wasn’t worse.

“I’ve never seen it that cold in all of my life, and I’ve been in the business a while,” said Anthony Barrera Sr. “Maybe in the 80′s, but I just don’t remember. Maybe lighting under a plant, putting some kind of a sheet that allows the warm air from the light to flow up.”

If you can’t bring your larger plants inside, you can put them closer to your home, and as the owner of Yardart Tony Barrera suggests, put a heat lamp over them. Or at the very least bring them into your garage.

Ultimately, it’s up to mother nature, but if you want your plants to survive this unique south Texas cold temperatures, take the proper precautions so they’ll live to see the warmth again.

