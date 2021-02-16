Tuesday forecast

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A large, exceptionally cold arctic airmass will bring another night nearly as cold as last night. A weak disturbance will form over the southern Rockies Tuesday, and cross central Texas Tuesday night. We may see some drizzle mor spotty light showers Tuesday night. Another weak disturbance will follow Wednesday night with another batch of cold air with a possible light freeze Friday dawn. Much more seasonal weather will follow from northern Mexico with highs rising above 70 during the weekend.

I’m expecting clear and very cold tonight, low in the high teens to around 20. Sunny early Tuesday, increasing clouds late in the day, high in the 40′s. A chance of some drizzle or light showers Tuesday night, low in the mid to high 30′s. Partly cloudy Wednesday, high in the high 50′s. A very slight chance of a brief shower late Wednesday night. Partly cloudy Thursday, high in the 50′s. Mostly sunny Friday with highs near 60 after a possible light freeze at dawn. Partly to mostly sunny Saturday through Monday, high in the low to mid 70′s.

