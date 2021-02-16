UISD cancels classes due to power issues

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Due to the ongoing power outages across Laredo, local school districts will not have classes.

As many students and teachers are without power and no internet access, UISD and LISD have decided to cancel classes for today.

UISD says the district will make up the day on April 2 as an asynchronous day.

The district will continue to monitor the situation and will keep parents and employees informed as soon as it develops.

Meanwhile, LISD, was supposed to have its asynchronous day but they are anticipating a lot of absences due to the power.

The grab and go meals will also be temporarily suspended for the day.

They say this will not count against the students because of the current circumstances.

