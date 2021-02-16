Advertisement

UISD cancels classes due to power issues

The district will continue to monitor the situation and will keep parents and employees informed as soon as it develops.
File photo: First day of school for LISD
File photo: First day of school for LISD(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Due to the ongoing power outages across Laredo, local school districts will not have classes.

As many students and teachers are without power and no internet access, UISD and LISD have decided to cancel classes for today.

UISD says the district will make up the day on April 2 as an asynchronous day.

The district will continue to monitor the situation and will keep parents and employees informed as soon as it develops.

Meanwhile, LISD, was supposed to have its asynchronous day but they are anticipating a lot of absences due to the power.

The grab and go meals will also be temporarily suspended for the day.

They say this will not count against the students because of the current circumstances.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage reported around town
Emergency controlled outages to occur on Monday and Tuesday
Vehicle pile up reported on Loop 20
Multiple vehicle pile up reported on Loop 20
File photo
Water outage reported in south Laredo
City of Laredo trash services
City address weather related issues
Police close off roads in the area
Police close off several roads due to ice

Latest News

South Texas Food Bank distributes bottled water to community
Food bank distributes free bottled water to local residents
Power outage reported around town
AEP waiting on greenlight from ERCOT to restore services
Mardi Gras
Go all out on Fat Tuesday!
TxDot prepares for icy conditions
Major roads now open to the public