UISD to close campuses on Wednesday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UISD announces their campuses will be closed on Wednesday, February 17.

According to the district, UISD campuses and offices will be closed Wednesday due to students and employees being without power and/or water.

Additionally, Grab & Go meals will not be available on Wednesday.

In a statement released by UISD, they say in part:

“Employees will not report to their office or campus but should be aware that they are on call. The District will continue to monitor the situation and will keep parents and employees informed as information develops.”

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.