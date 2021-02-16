Advertisement

UISD to close campuses on Wednesday

According to the district, UISD campuses and offices will be closed Wednesday due to students and employees being without power and/or water.
United Independent School District
United Independent School District(KGNS)
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UISD announces their campuses will be closed on Wednesday, February 17.

Additionally, Grab & Go meals will not be available on Wednesday.

In a statement released by UISD, they say in part:

“Employees will not report to their office or campus but should be aware that they are on call. The District will continue to monitor the situation and will keep parents and employees informed as information develops.”

