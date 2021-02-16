Advertisement

US-led coalition: No Americans killed in Iraq rocket attack

At least one of the rockets launched at a U.S.-led military base in northern Iraq landed in a...
At least one of the rockets launched at a U.S.-led military base in northern Iraq landed in a busy urban street.(Source: Al Iraqiyah via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:10 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) - The U.S.-led coalition says the contractor who was killed after a barrage of rockets struck near an airport in northern Iraq was not an American national.

U.S. Army Col. Wayne Marotto did not provide further details on Tuesday about the citizenship of the contractor killed in the attack late Monday that struck near Irbil’s airport in the semi-autonomous Kurdish-run region.

The Trump administration had warned the death of a U.S. contractor would be a red line and provoke U.S. escalation in Iraq against Iran-backed groups. The official position of President Joe Biden is not yet clear.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage reported around town
Emergency controlled outages to occur on Monday and Tuesday
Vehicle pile up reported on Loop 20
Multiple vehicle pile up reported on Loop 20
File photo
Water outage reported in south Laredo
Police close off roads in the area
Police close off several roads due to ice
City of Laredo trash services
City address weather related issues

Latest News

Cities and states, particularly those in the South, have begun delaying COVID-19 vaccine...
Severe winter weather impacting COVID-19 vaccine rollout
North Carolina authorities say at least three people are dead and 10 others were injured after...
At least 3 dead, 10 injured in North Carolina tornado
Alondra Carmona, 18, will be able to attend her dream school, Barnard College, thanks to...
High schooler uses money she saved for college tuition to pay mom’s rent
Although her mom felt bad using her daughter’s money, she really needed it to avoid a possible...
'I just wanted to do it for her': High schooler pays mom's rent with college savings