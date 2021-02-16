Utilities Department NOT shutting down water

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Despite rumors, the Utilities Department is NOT shutting down water city-wide to work on line breaks, according to the City Utilities Director.

For those without water due to the line break at the water tanks on Lyon Street and Milmo Avenue, it could be another 6-8 hours for repairs to be completed.

Currently, there is no definitive answer on when power will be restored.

Courtesy of City of Laredo (KGNS)

