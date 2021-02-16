Warming center opens for those without power

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you are one of the thousands who are still in need of power, one option available to you is to stay at a shelter.

Just moments ago, the city opened up what they’re calling a warming center at Sames Auto Arena.

They’re accepting people from 6 p.m. to midnight and will reopen at 8 a.m. for those who arrive before midnight, they have the option to stay overnight.

The city announced the warming center this afternoon just after 4 o’clock.

They say 132 cots are available for people to sleep, but the arena has the capability to expand. Rapid COVID-19 tests will be done upon entrance.

This comes as tens of thousands people are estimated to be without power in Laredo.

City officials say if you have electricity and heat, please reserve the space for those who do not.

If you see this and your friends or family do not have the ability to watch on TV or access the internet, try to let them know that the warming center is accepting people from now until midnight.

To clarify, the warming center is for those without power and heat.

For people who are homeless, Bethany House has expanded its capacity to all areas of the building, including the dining room and meeting rooms.

The Salvation Army is working to house people, but they’re currently dealing with a power outage and lack of heat.

