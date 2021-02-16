Warming center to admit people until midnight

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you are affected by the power outages, there is one place you can head to for some shelter.

On Monday night, the city opened a warming center at Sames Auto Arena.

This is for anyone without power, heat, and even water.

The city says there are socially distanced cots, blankets, warm coffee, and some snacks.

To keep everyone healthy, rapid COVID-19 testing will also be implemented.

“We are taking lots of measures when it comes to COVID-19 in order to get here,” said Noraida Negron. “In order to stay in our warm center you have to take a rapid COVID-19 test, we are taking your temperature as well.”

The warming center will admit people until midnight on Tuesday.

The capacity is up to 132 people, but the venue has the capability to expand.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.