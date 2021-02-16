Webb County Utilities Office closed due to power issues
The county office says due to the lack of power, the office will be closed to the public.
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Due to weather-related issues, the Webb County Utilities Office is closed to the public.
Service employees are on hand to address any water-related issues.
For more information, you can call 956-523-4999.
