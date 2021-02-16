Advertisement

Webb County Utilities Office closed due to power issues

The county office says due to the lack of power, the office will be closed to the public.
Webb County
Webb County(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Due to weather-related issues, the Webb County Utilities Office is closed to the public.

The county office says due to the lack of power, the office will be closed to the public.

Service employees are on hand to address any water-related issues.

For more information, you can call 956-523-4999.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage reported around town
Emergency controlled outages to occur on Monday and Tuesday
Vehicle pile up reported on Loop 20
Multiple vehicle pile up reported on Loop 20
File photo
Water outage reported in south Laredo
City of Laredo trash services
City address weather related issues
Police close off roads in the area
Police close off several roads due to ice

Latest News

Gov. Greg Abbott laid out his legislative priorities on Monday. In an interview with The Texas...
Governor Abbott orders investigation on ERCOT
File photo: Blanket drive
Send some warmth by donating a blanket
File photo: Laredo Police headquarters
Police department limits building services due to water issues
Laredo Municipal Court
Laredo Municipal court closed due to water issues