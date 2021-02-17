AEP warns about additional power outages
Much of the Lone Star State has been dealing with power issues since the arctic blast hit the area on Sunday evening causing temperatures to drop into the 30s, 20s and in some cases even the single digits
Feb. 17, 2021
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -ERCOT has issued an order to AEP to shed load once again.
As a result, officials are advising residents to brace for more power outages and expect current power outages to continue.
AEP Texas says it is ready to work to restore electric service as soon as power is available.
