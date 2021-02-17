Advertisement

AEP warns about additional power outages

Much of the Lone Star State has been dealing with power issues since the arctic blast hit the area on Sunday evening causing temperatures to drop into the 30s, 20s and in some cases even the single digits
AEP prepares for cold temperatures
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -ERCOT has issued an order to AEP to shed load once again.

As a result, officials are advising residents to brace for more power outages and expect current power outages to continue.

AEP Texas says it is ready to work to restore electric service as soon as power is available.

