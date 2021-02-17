Advertisement

Agents apprehended over a dozen train hoppers

Border Patrol agents continue to warn about the dangers of illegal crossings and the methods these individuals use
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents from the Cotulla Station apprehended several undocumented immigrants who were attempted to jump a train.

The incident happened during the late evening hours when agents saw individuals board a freight train near Cotulla.

Agents contacted the rail service company and requested the train to be stopped for inspection.

After a thorough search, they found 14 undocumented immigrants who were determined to be from Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico.

All of the individuals were taken in for processing.

