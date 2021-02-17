Agents apprehended over a dozen train hoppers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents from the Cotulla Station apprehended several undocumented immigrants who were attempted to jump a train.

The incident happened during the late evening hours when agents saw individuals board a freight train near Cotulla.

Agents contacted the rail service company and requested the train to be stopped for inspection.

After a thorough search, they found 14 undocumented immigrants who were determined to be from Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico.

All of the individuals were taken in for processing.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.