Agents arrest two gang members during smuggling attempt

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents arrest two gang members with an extensive criminal record.

Last week, agents arrested Luis Aparicio Bustillo, a 25-year-old El Salvadoran national, was turned over to Laredo North agents after being arrested by Laredo Police.

Bustillo was part of a group of five undocumented immigrants who were arrested within the city limits.

Record checks revealed that Aparicio Bustillo was an MS-13 Gang member with multiple immigration violations.

Meanwhile, Jose Cervantes Artiaga was part of another group of seven individuals who were arrested in Rio Bravo.

Records revealed that he 40-year-old Mexican National was a member of the Paisas Prison Gang and had a criminal history of DWI, assault, and human smuggling.

Both men were arrested and taken into custody.

