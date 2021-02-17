Agents arrest two gang members during smuggling attempt

Advertisement

During processing, agents discovered that two of the undocumented immigrants had gang ties
Agents arrest two gang members(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents arrest two gang members with an extensive criminal record.

Last week, agents arrested Luis Aparicio Bustillo, a 25-year-old El Salvadoran national, was turned over to Laredo North agents after being arrested by Laredo Police.

Bustillo was part of a group of five undocumented immigrants who were arrested within the city limits.

Record checks revealed that Aparicio Bustillo was an MS-13 Gang member with multiple immigration violations.

Meanwhile, Jose Cervantes Artiaga was part of another group of seven individuals who were arrested in Rio Bravo.

Records revealed that he 40-year-old Mexican National was a member of the Paisas Prison Gang and had a criminal history of DWI, assault, and human smuggling.

Both men were arrested and taken into custody.

