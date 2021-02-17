Advertisement

CBP officers seize over $140K of cash

Officers referred a Mexican Citizen to secondary inspection and found over $140,000 in cash hidden within his belongings
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized over one-hundred and forty-thousand dollars in cash at a Laredo port of entry over the weekend.

The discovery happened on Saturday, Feb. 13 when officers assigned to outbound operations selected a 2014 Volvo bus traveling to Mexico for secondary inspection.

Officers referred a 26-year-old Mexican Citizen to secondary examination and found $140,750 dollars in his personal belongings.

The cash was seized by CBP and turned over to Homeland Security.

