Chief of police addresses gas shortage rumor

Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As if power and water outages weren’t enough to deal with, rumors have now begun to circulate on social media that gas will soon be hard to come by.

Laredo’s Chief of Police, Claudio Trevino called into KGNS to address those rumors.

“Let me start by saying, no, there is no such shortage. I know this rumor started on social media, people communicating in different ways...”

The chief goes on to say one actual concern they have is of people hoarding gasoline.

He says they’ve gotten word of people buying and pumping gas into containers like buckets with the intent of storing it at home which poses a severe safety issue.

To listen to the full interview with Chief Trevino, you can watch the video above.

