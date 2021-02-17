Advertisement

City postpones COVID-19 vaccine registration to Friday

Due to local power outages, the scheduled online and phone registrations are now taking place at 8 a.m. on Friday morning.
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo has postponed registration for the COVID-19 vaccine until Friday, February 19.

Due to local power outages, the scheduled online and phone registrations are now taking place at 8 a.m. on Friday morning.

Those who are eligible for this round of vaccines will be those who are 65 years of age and older only.

Residents looking to schedule an appointment can go to www.Vaccinatelaredo.Com or call 311.

