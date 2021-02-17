Advertisement

Councilmember speaks out on power outage

File photo: Power plant
File photo: Power plant(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Laredo Councilmember is speaking out about the ongoing power outage.

Councilmember Alberto Torres took to social media saying that there is no explanation from ERCOT on the disparity and inequity of the blackouts.

He says the city nor AEP chooses or determines who gets electricity; in this case, they are following orders from ERCOT since the declared state of emergency by Governor Abbott.

The council member says, “The people residing in those areas with limited outages aren’t to blame either, they’re simply blessed to reside in areas that happened to not have as many outages as others. We continue to demand accountability and answers from ERCOT, yet they seem to be giving any. AEP’s system shows minimum change in Laredo after the request from ERCOT.”

Torres says if you do have power in your home to reduce as much usage as possible so that those without power can the grids back up.

