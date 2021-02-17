CPS debunks unofficial post online

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -CPS Energy is warning its consumers of an unofficial social media post that’s making rounds online.

The energy giant that services consumers in San Antonio posted on its Facebook page an alert asking consumers to disregard a post claiming that CPS Energy is no longer able to protect even critical infrastructure such as hospitals, from some level of brownouts.’

The post goes on to say that the grid is about to fail and consumers should prepare by filling up their tubs with water as water is about to fail as well.

CPS Energy says this post did not come from them and they urge consumers to follow CPS Energy on social media or online at CPSenergy.com for official announcements.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.