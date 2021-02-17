Advertisement

CPS debunks unofficial post online

CPS Energy says this post did not come from them and they urge consumers to follow CPS Energy on social media
CPS debunks rumors online
CPS debunks rumors online(Facebook)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -CPS Energy is warning its consumers of an unofficial social media post that’s making rounds online.

The energy giant that services consumers in San Antonio posted on its Facebook page an alert asking consumers to disregard a post claiming that CPS Energy is no longer able to protect even critical infrastructure such as hospitals, from some level of brownouts.’

The post goes on to say that the grid is about to fail and consumers should prepare by filling up their tubs with water as water is about to fail as well.

CPS Energy says this post did not come from them and they urge consumers to follow CPS Energy on social media or online at CPSenergy.com for official announcements.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A disaster declaration has already been declared for all 254 counties as state officials beg...
Governor Abbott orders investigation on ERCOT
Power outage reported around town
Emergency controlled outages to occur on Monday and Tuesday
Power outage reported around town
AEP waiting on greenlight from ERCOT to restore services
ERCOT speaks on power outage
Who is ERCOT? More on power outage
Road conditions update
Updates on current road conditions due to severe weather

Latest News

AEP Awaiting Permission to Restore Power
Outage knocks out traffic lights; drive with
File photo: Power plant
Councilmember speaks out on power outage
Agents arrest two gang members
Agents arrest two gang members during smuggling attempt
Traffic backed up on World Trade Bridge
Traffic backed up on World Trade Bridge