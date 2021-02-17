Heating problems at two senior citizen housing locations

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We’ve gotten many calls to the KGNS newsroom expressing concern for some of the more vulnerable members of the community, particularly the elderly.

As we continue to face the frigid weather, the elderly community is on top of mind for many.

One caller claimed her family member had suffered through two chilly nights at the Hamilton without heat.

We reached out to city officials about the situation and they say there is power at the Hamilton.

However, the heating system is not working.

“They are having trouble with their heater due to a busted pipe,” said Tina Martinez. “Crews are out there fixing it, elevators are working and they are assessing the situation.”

Fire Chief Guillermo Heard says heating problems also took place at the Laredo Housing Authority senior citizen’s home.

“We did send one of our fire trucks to look at their generators and the manager says he was checking on them regularly.”

Chief Heard says blankets were also sent over.

As these harsh temperatures continue, he urges residents to check on elderly neighbors to make sure they are faring the cold.

