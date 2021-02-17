Advertisement

I-35 northbound mainlanes re-open after tractor trailer crash

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The I-35 northbound mainlanes have reopened to the traveling public after a tractor-trailer accident forced road closures.

Although the roads have re-opened to the public, they are asking drivers to drive with extreme caution while there are still patches of ice on the streets.

For road conditions statewide, you can check the TxDOT Highway Conditions hotline at 1-800-452-9292.

