Into the unknown

Almost at the finish line
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After a couple of days of freezing cold conditions, we are going to see a light at the end of the tunnel.

On Wednesday morning we’ll see some possible patches of ice on the streets and on the windshields.

We will start the day in the low 30s but we will warm up to a high of 56 by the afternoon hours, so temperatures are going to feel a lot warmer than usual.

Now we are expecting another cold front to blow in Thursday, bringing temperatures back to the 30s and possibly 20s overnight. Fortunately, we should remain dry, so there should be less hazardous driving conditions.

Now on Friday, the sun will come out and dry up all the rain and ice, giving us a high of 53 degrees by the afternoon.

Looking at the weekend, we could see cool conditions in the upper 60s and a high of 74 degrees on Sunday.

So we just have to endure a couple more days of cold conditions.

