Laredo College closes both campuses for the rest of the week

The college says the safety of its staff and students is its top priority during these harsh weather conditions
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Due to the ongoing winter weather conditions, our local college has decided to close its campuses for the rest of the week.

Laredo College says in preparation for these severe winter conditions, which have caused damages across the entire state and affected millions of people, the college has decided to keep both its main campus and south campus closed for the remainder of the week.

All employees will continue to work remotely; however, due to the power outages, students might have issues accessing the online portals.

Students are being advised to check with their instructors for modifications to course deadlines.

