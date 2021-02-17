LISD to have asynchronous learning day on Wednesday
Laredo ISD will have class remotely with teachers conducting class from their home.
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Officials say they understand if students are affected by the power outages and having trouble with internet service.
No Grab and Go meals will be available Wednesday at either school district.
