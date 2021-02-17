Advertisement

LISD to have asynchronous learning day on Wednesday

Laredo ISD will have class remotely with teachers conducting class from their home.
LISD
LISD(KGNS)
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo ISD will have class remotely with teachers conducting class from their home.

Officials say they understand if students are affected by the power outages and having trouble with internet service.

No Grab and Go meals will be available Wednesday at either school district.

