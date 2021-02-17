Advertisement

Local food bank feeds those impacted by outages

The Laredo Regional Food Bank plans to go door to door across the city where they are needed most.
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local food bank went on the move to give out groceries to those impacted by the recent outages.

On Tuesday, the Laredo Regional Food Bank gave out food in west Laredo.

The organization plans to go door to door across the city where they are needed most.

Organizers say that this latest emergency has caused a huge demand for basic necessities.

“Just driving through the neighborhood here in west Laredo, we drove through El Tonto, El Azteca and El Ladrillito and it was just so astonishing to see the need, the desperation in people’s eyes,” said Carmen Garcia.

The Regional Food Bank was able to give out 100 food bags on Tuesday.

They hope to match that for the next few days.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A disaster declaration has already been declared for all 254 counties as state officials beg...
Governor Abbott orders investigation on ERCOT
Power outage reported around town
Emergency controlled outages to occur on Monday and Tuesday
Power outage reported around town
AEP waiting on greenlight from ERCOT to restore services
ERCOT speaks on power outage
Who is ERCOT? More on power outage
Road conditions update
Updates on current road conditions due to severe weather

Latest News

Three days without water or electricity
Thousands of residents go three days without water or electricity
File photo: Laredo Police
Police respond to images and messages being shared on social media
File photo
TAMIU cancels classes for the week
COVID-19 vaccine appointments
City postpones COVID-19 vaccine registration to Friday