Local food bank feeds those impacted by outages

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local food bank went on the move to give out groceries to those impacted by the recent outages.

On Tuesday, the Laredo Regional Food Bank gave out food in west Laredo.

The organization plans to go door to door across the city where they are needed most.

Organizers say that this latest emergency has caused a huge demand for basic necessities.

“Just driving through the neighborhood here in west Laredo, we drove through El Tonto, El Azteca and El Ladrillito and it was just so astonishing to see the need, the desperation in people’s eyes,” said Carmen Garcia.

The Regional Food Bank was able to give out 100 food bags on Tuesday.

They hope to match that for the next few days.

