Major roads closed due to ice

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Officials have once again closed off several major roads to the traveling public due to icy conditions.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, I-35 is being shut down within city limits as well as the Highway 359 flyover.

Loop 20, and the Highway 359 overpass to loop 20 that extends to Cuatro Vientos are also closed.

Right now, crews are inspecting the I-35 connectors and flyovers at the milo interchange and other areas that may be prone to seeing some ice.

U.S. Highway 59 westbound traffic over I-35 is also closed but eastbound mainlines are open.

Highway 59 and Loop 20 westbound are also closed along with the overpasses at McPherson Road and International boulevard.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.