Mustang slides off I-35 near truckstop

According to reports, the ice on roads caused the driver to slide off the highway
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A motorist drives off a Laredo highway and onto the grass due to the slippery road conditions.

The incident happened on the northbound lane of I-35 near the Pilot truck stop on mile marker 13.

Laredo Police along with DPS troopers found a car that drove over ice and slid off the highway.

Fortunately enough there were no injuries and the vehicle sustained minor injuries; however, it’s just another example of how the icy roads could be dangerous for drivers.

