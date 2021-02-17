Mustang slides off I-35 near truckstop
According to reports, the ice on roads caused the driver to slide off the highway
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A motorist drives off a Laredo highway and onto the grass due to the slippery road conditions.
The incident happened on the northbound lane of I-35 near the Pilot truck stop on mile marker 13.
Laredo Police along with DPS troopers found a car that drove over ice and slid off the highway.
Fortunately enough there were no injuries and the vehicle sustained minor injuries; however, it’s just another example of how the icy roads could be dangerous for drivers.
