Outage knocks out traffic lights; drive with

Outage knocks out traffic lights

While the traffic lights are out, Laredo Police are advising drivers to treat it as a four-way stop.
AEP Awaiting Permission to Restore Power
AEP Awaiting Permission to Restore Power
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The power outage has knocked out the traffic lights at several intersections.

The traffic lights are out at McPherson Road and Calle Del Norte, McPherson and Jacaman, and McPherson and Plymouth, as well as several other areas around town.

The power issues have knocked out the traffic lights at several intersections.

Make sure you take turns, look both ways, and allow others to pass by.

