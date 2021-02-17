Outage knocks out traffic lights; drive with

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The power outage has knocked out the traffic lights at several intersections.

The traffic lights are out at McPherson Road and Calle Del Norte, McPherson and Jacaman, and McPherson and Plymouth, as well as several other areas around town.

While the traffic lights are out, Laredo Police are advising drivers to treat it as a four-way stop.

Make sure you take turns, look both ways, and allow others to pass by.

