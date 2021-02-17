Advertisement

Police: 7 shot near transit station in north Philadelphia

Police said two people were shot in the back shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday near the...
Police said two people were shot in the back shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday near the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority station in the Olney neighborhood.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say seven people have been wounded by gunfire near a transit station in north Philadelphia.

Police said two people were shot in the back shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday near the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority station in the Olney neighborhood.

Three other people were hit in an arm, ankle and leg, respectively. No information was immediately available on the injuries to two other victims.

Six were taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and one to Temple University Hospital. Their conditions weren’t immediately available.

Police reported two firearms recovered and one person in custody.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A disaster declaration has already been declared for all 254 counties as state officials beg...
Governor Abbott orders investigation on ERCOT
Power outage reported around town
Emergency controlled outages to occur on Monday and Tuesday
Power outage reported around town
AEP waiting on greenlight from ERCOT to restore services
ERCOT speaks on power outage
Who is ERCOT? More on power outage
Road conditions update
Updates on current road conditions due to severe weather

Latest News

FILE - Nicki Minaj presents the award for favorite duo or group - pop/rock at the American...
Man arrested in hit-and-run death of Nicki Minaj’s father
The logo of Microsoft is displayed outside the headquarters in Paris, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
Microsoft messaging app Teams crashes, some function returns
A group who opposes a bill that would ban almost all abortions in South Carolina put up a sign...
South Carolina House passes ban on nearly all abortions
The frigid temperatures and merciless winds have power out to communities, particularly those...
Power outages linger for millions as another icy storm looms