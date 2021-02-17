Advertisement

Police respond to images and messages being shared on social media

Authorities say that if you see something suspicious or out of the ordinary in your neighborhood to call them directly at 956-795-2800
File photo: Laredo Police
File photo: Laredo Police(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is responding to reports regarding a recent post that has been circulating on social media that is an attempt to cause panic to Laredo residents.

Authorities say they have been able to substantiate any of these claims.

The men and women of the police department have been working endlessly to make sure the community is safe by increasing patrols in neighborhoods and areas affected by the power outage.

Law enforcement officers would like to remind the community that if they notice or encounter any suspicious activity going on in their neighborhood to contact them directly at 956-795-2800 or the Laredo Police Department mobile app.

