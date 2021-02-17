TAMIU cancels Wednesday and Thursday classes
According to the university, the announcement is due to “ongoing power, internet and water supply issues throughout Laredo.”
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - TAMIU has announced the cancellation of classes for Wednesday, February 17 as well as Thursday, February 18.
