TAMIU cancels Wednesday and Thursday classes

According to the university, the announcement is due to “ongoing power, internet and water supply issues throughout Laredo.”
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - TAMIU has announced the cancellation of classes for Wednesday, February 17 as well as Thursday, February 18.

