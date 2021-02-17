Advertisement

Thousands of homes without power for more than 24 hours

Without a clear timeline for when power will come back on, many residents have been kept in the dark.
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As extreme temperatures have reached the city, tens of thousands of residents have gone without power.

According to the AEP website, there are thousands of customers without power in the city.

Without a clear timeline for when power will come back on, many residents have been kept in the dark.

For Laredoans living in the south, the frustrations have built up.

“There are people who need assistance,” said Jose Herrera, who has been without light for more than 24 hours. “My main question is, why the city government, the state, and even the Webb County government, why are they not doing more? They should be looking out for us, I know that there are areas in Laredo that have, they do have light, they have water and we need their help in this area.”

Herrera says he is in total darkness at night and wishes for more police patrol to feel safe.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage reported around town
Emergency controlled outages to occur on Monday and Tuesday
Vehicle pile up reported on Loop 20
Multiple vehicle pile up reported on Loop 20
File photo
Water outage reported in south Laredo
City of Laredo trash services
City address weather related issues
Police close off roads in the area
Police close off several roads due to ice

Latest News

Gerardo Alvarado
Local man helps other veterans transition from military life
United Independent School District
UISD to close campuses on Wednesday
Sames Auto Arena
Warming center to admit people until midnight
File photo: City of Laredo vaccine drive
COVID-19 vaccine appointments to open Wednesday morning