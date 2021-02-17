Thousands of homes without power for more than 24 hours

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As extreme temperatures have reached the city, tens of thousands of residents have gone without power.

According to the AEP website, there are thousands of customers without power in the city.

Without a clear timeline for when power will come back on, many residents have been kept in the dark.

For Laredoans living in the south, the frustrations have built up.

“There are people who need assistance,” said Jose Herrera, who has been without light for more than 24 hours. “My main question is, why the city government, the state, and even the Webb County government, why are they not doing more? They should be looking out for us, I know that there are areas in Laredo that have, they do have light, they have water and we need their help in this area.”

Herrera says he is in total darkness at night and wishes for more police patrol to feel safe.

