Advertisement

Traffic backed up on World Trade Bridge

A truck driver sent pictures of traffic stalled heading into the World Trade Bridge
Traffic backed up on World Trade Bridge
Traffic backed up on World Trade Bridge(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The road closures and slippery roads has prompted delays at a Laredo port of entry.

A truck driver who was heading to the World Trade Bridge sent pictures of traffic at a standstill.

Long lines of trucks have been backed up south of the I-35 frontage road.

The driver said he has been stuck in traffic for hours.

Some of the drivers are struggling to meet their deadlines for supplies.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A disaster declaration has already been declared for all 254 counties as state officials beg...
Governor Abbott orders investigation on ERCOT
Power outage reported around town
Emergency controlled outages to occur on Monday and Tuesday
Power outage reported around town
AEP waiting on greenlight from ERCOT to restore services
ERCOT speaks on power outage
Who is ERCOT? More on power outage
Road conditions update
Updates on current road conditions due to severe weather

Latest News

Agents arrest two gang members
Agents arrest two gang members during smuggling attempt
Agents apprehend over a dozen train hoppers
Agents apprehended over a dozen train hoppers
CBP officers seize over $140,000
CBP officers seize over $140K of cash
Traffic on I-35
I-35 northbound mainlanes re-open after tractor trailer crash