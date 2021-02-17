Traffic backed up on World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The road closures and slippery roads has prompted delays at a Laredo port of entry.

A truck driver who was heading to the World Trade Bridge sent pictures of traffic at a standstill.

Long lines of trucks have been backed up south of the I-35 frontage road.

The driver said he has been stuck in traffic for hours.

Some of the drivers are struggling to meet their deadlines for supplies.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.